Piper Sandler Trims Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Target Price to $5.00

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on VAPO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vapotherm from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Vapotherm from $37.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Vapotherm from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Vapotherm from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.05.

Get Vapotherm alerts:

NYSE:VAPO opened at $3.65 on Thursday. Vapotherm has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $31.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of -0.38.

Vapotherm ( NYSE:VAPO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.24). Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 70.49% and a negative return on equity of 89.62%. The firm had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vapotherm will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vapotherm by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

About Vapotherm (Get Rating)

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.