PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Issues Earnings Results

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 42.14% and a negative net margin of 9.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AGS opened at $6.23 on Friday. PlayAGS has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $11.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.42.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in PlayAGS by 521.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in PlayAGS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in PlayAGS by 625.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 15,143 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in PlayAGS by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 22,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in PlayAGS by 162.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 31,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

AGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on PlayAGS in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on PlayAGS from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

