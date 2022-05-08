PlutusDeFi Price Tops $0.10 on Top Exchanges (PLT)

PlutusDeFi (PLT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. During the last week, PlutusDeFi has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. PlutusDeFi has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of PlutusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlutusDeFi coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000915 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,570.10 or 1.00060988 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00029552 BTC.

PlutusDeFi Coin Profile

PLT is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2020. PlutusDeFi’s total supply is 107,790,338 coins and its circulating supply is 21,072,987 coins. PlutusDeFi’s official Twitter account is @adddotxyz . The official message board for PlutusDeFi is medium.com/plutusdefi . PlutusDeFi’s official website is plutusdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz upholds the core values of decentralization. That’s why ADD.xyz’s Defi-As-A-Service solutions focus on user privacy, anonymity and maintaining sovereignty over users wealth. ADD.xyz aims to makes it easy to enter the world of decentralized finance. PlutusDeFi is rebranding its platform to Add.xyz. Please, visit the announcement page. “

Buying and Selling PlutusDeFi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlutusDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlutusDeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlutusDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

