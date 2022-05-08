Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,669 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $5,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Polaris by 115.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,822,000 after purchasing an additional 216,942 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 1.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,734,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 3.1% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PII traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.78. 667,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,948. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.24 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PII shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.69.

In other Polaris news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $532,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

