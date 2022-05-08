Polkalokr (LKR) Price Hits $0.0551 on Major Exchanges

Polkalokr (LKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One Polkalokr coin can currently be purchased for $0.0551 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Polkalokr has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. Polkalokr has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $728,455.00 worth of Polkalokr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polkalokr Profile

Polkalokr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,628,273 coins. Polkalokr’s official Twitter account is @lokr_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lokr is a cryptocurrency payment platform based on DOT. The LKR token powers the entire LokR ecosystem. “

Polkalokr Coin Trading

