Polkamarkets Trading 3.8% Lower This Week (POLK)

Polkamarkets (POLK) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 8th. One Polkamarkets coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000462 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Polkamarkets has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. Polkamarkets has a total market cap of $10.93 million and $231,308.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Polkamarkets

Polkamarkets (POLK) is a coin. Its launch date was February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,250,168 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Polkamarkets

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using U.S. dollars.

