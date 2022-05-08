Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 77.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,087 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Pool by 994.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 216,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,024,000 after acquiring an additional 196,656 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,278,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $555,550,000 after buying an additional 119,932 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Pool by 170.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 114,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,788,000 after buying an additional 72,254 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Pool by 107.0% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 124,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,005,000 after acquiring an additional 64,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Pool by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,856,000 after purchasing an additional 56,524 shares during the period. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on POOL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $519.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Pool from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Pool from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.80.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $394.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $436.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $486.91. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $380.39 and a 1-year high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.30. Pool had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 69.76%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 18.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 17.81%.

Pool Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.