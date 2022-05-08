Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Trading Up 6.6%

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.09 and last traded at $21.09. Approximately 29,373 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 546,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.79.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PTLO shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Portillo’s from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Portillo’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Portillo’s from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.38.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.16.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Portillo’s during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Portillo’s in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Portillo’s in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Portillo’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Portillo’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Portillo’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTLO)
Portillo's Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shakes.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Portillo’s (PTLO)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Receive News & Ratings for Portillo's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillo's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.