Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Trading Up 6.6%

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.09 and last traded at $21.09. Approximately 29,373 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 546,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.79.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PTLO shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Portillo’s from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Portillo’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Portillo’s from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.16.

Portillo’s ( NASDAQ:PTLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $138.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.48 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Portillo’s during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Portillo’s in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Portillo’s in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Portillo’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Portillo’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Portillo's Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shakes.

