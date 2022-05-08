Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $25.63

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.63 and last traded at $25.63, with a volume of 1982 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.42.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Premier Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Premier Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.49. The firm has a market cap of $932.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Premier Financial ( NASDAQ:PFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 35.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.74%.

In other Premier Financial news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $30,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 26,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $822,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Premier Financial by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 331,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,254,000 after purchasing an additional 12,754 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Premier Financial by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 61,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 13,896 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Premier Financial by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Premier Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 863,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,503,000 after acquiring an additional 23,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFC)

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.