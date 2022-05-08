Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Stock Holdings Lowered by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,384 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $4,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period.

PBH opened at $54.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.75. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.93 and a fifty-two week high of $63.83.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $266.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.25 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 18.90%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

