Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,229,126 Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 9,229,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,192,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $474,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $532,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $9,684,000.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Perimeter Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of PRM opened at $8.36 on Friday. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $15.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.20.

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Oil Additives. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

