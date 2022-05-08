Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 15,248 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,248 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of Lam Research worth $176,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,313,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,438,927,000 after buying an additional 76,201 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,327,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,321,242,000 after acquiring an additional 29,491 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,802,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,295,939,000 after purchasing an additional 57,739 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Lam Research by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,644,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $935,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 1.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,192,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $678,929,000 after purchasing an additional 12,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total transaction of $378,854.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,054,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $478.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $503.66 and its 200 day moving average is $588.26. The stock has a market cap of $66.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $449.50 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.51 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 31.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.76%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LRCX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $670.90.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

