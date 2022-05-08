Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,319,105 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 38,487 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Micron Technology worth $122,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Aquila Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $4,192,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $430,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $3,236,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 50,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total value of $25,581.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.32.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $70.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of $78.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.32. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.03%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

