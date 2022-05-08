Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $170.55 Million Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,561,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,099 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Activision Blizzard worth $170,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,141,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,567,000 after purchasing an additional 267,407 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,698,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,814,000 after purchasing an additional 605,277 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,165,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,708 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,703,000 after purchasing an additional 687,258 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,116,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,586,000 after purchasing an additional 701,793 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In other Activision Blizzard news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.86.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $77.84 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $99.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.63. The stock has a market cap of $60.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.56.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Profile (Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.