Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $199.82 Million Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,159,979 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,729 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of PPG Industries worth $199,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PPG. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 5.1% in the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 4.5% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $3,908,171.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,207,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPG Industries stock opened at $128.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.01 and its 200 day moving average is $149.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $111.32 and a one year high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PPG shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.44.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

