Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $225.69 Million Stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,671,823 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 147,758 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $225,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 174.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period.

SUM stock opened at $27.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Summit Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $41.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.70. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.30.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $392.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SUM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Summit Materials from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.36.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

