Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 296,994 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,417 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $192,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in ServiceNow by 7.9% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in ServiceNow by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in ServiceNow by 1,453.0% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 13,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,408,000 after purchasing an additional 12,641 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $101,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.18, for a total transaction of $242,144.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,348,088.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,868 shares of company stock valued at $18,684,741. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $692.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $623.00 to $656.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $667.97.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $456.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $528.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $585.87. The company has a market cap of $91.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 415.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.09. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $438.12 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

