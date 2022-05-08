Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 222,820 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,426,052 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 222,820 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Oracle worth $211,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Oracle by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 88,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 14.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Oracle by 4.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 289,407 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,218,000 after purchasing an additional 12,492 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 608.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 25,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,082,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. Cowen cut their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.09.

ORCL stock opened at $72.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.18. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.23 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $193.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

