Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 279,461 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 883,586 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 279,461 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of McDonald’s worth $236,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $720,994,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 30.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $860,964,000 after purchasing an additional 830,171 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $199,050,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 335.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 751,778 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $201,529,000 after purchasing an additional 579,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $95,261,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of MCD stock opened at $250.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.65 and a 200 day moving average of $251.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MCD. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.81.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.