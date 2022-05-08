Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 9,956 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 457,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,956 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $160,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,676,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,944,539,000 after acquiring an additional 321,182 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,880,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,365,382,000 after acquiring an additional 18,846 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,656,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,019,459,000 after acquiring an additional 139,427 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,232,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,138,465,000 after acquiring an additional 639,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,082,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $862,328,000 after acquiring an additional 132,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $325.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.50.

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SHW opened at $273.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $255.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.93. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $233.32 and a twelve month high of $354.15. The stock has a market cap of $71.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.99%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile (Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.