Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,053,988 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,853 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $140,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 537.5% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.69.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $137.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.17. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.54%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

