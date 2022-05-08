Project Inverse (XIV) Price Hits $0.0099

Project Inverse (XIV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. In the last week, Project Inverse has traded down 7% against the dollar. Project Inverse has a total market capitalization of $364,624.01 and approximately $194,391.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Inverse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 2,091,421.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.85 or 0.00289155 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.53 or 0.00192662 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $191.86 or 0.00555586 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00038910 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,128.51 or 1.94394120 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Project Inverse

Project Inverse’s total supply is 49,301,425 coins and its circulating supply is 36,812,621 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Buying and Selling Project Inverse

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Inverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Inverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

