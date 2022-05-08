Project TXA (TXA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.71 Million

Project TXA (TXA) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. During the last seven days, Project TXA has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. Project TXA has a market cap of $4.71 million and approximately $22,715.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project TXA coin can now be bought for $1.83 or 0.00005479 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded up 25,867.6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.30 or 0.00401685 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.07 or 0.00182674 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.65 or 0.00573244 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00038690 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,012.40 or 1.82490702 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Project TXA Profile

Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA

Project TXA Coin Trading

