ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.44

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.44 and last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 14719 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PBSFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €28.00 ($29.47) to €22.00 ($23.16) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €18.00 ($18.95) to €14.00 ($14.74) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €14.90 ($15.68) to €13.60 ($14.32) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €21.00 ($22.11) to €17.00 ($17.89) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ProSiebenSat.1 Media presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.72.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.62.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.1405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 8.36%. ProSiebenSat.1 Media’s payout ratio is 15.87%.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PBSFY)

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

