Prospect Capital (PSEC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 144.46% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $175.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Prospect Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PSEC stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.36. Prospect Capital has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.22%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.51%.

Several research firms recently commented on PSEC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Prospect Capital from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prospect Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Prospect Capital by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,578,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,682,000 after purchasing an additional 207,900 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $473,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 112.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 18,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. 7.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prospect Capital (Get Rating)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

