Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Shares of NASDAQ:PROV opened at $15.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.58. Provident Financial has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $18.48.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Provident Financial had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 7.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 296,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 13,440 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 334,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 9,488 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 343,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 9,409 shares during the period. Finally, M3F Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 585,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

