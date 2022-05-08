Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PBYI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Puma Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.85.

PBYI stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. Puma Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $11.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.07.

Puma Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:PBYI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 357.74%. The company had revenue of $45.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 5.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 4.1% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 511,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 19,951 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 78.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 75,811 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 65.6% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 59,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 23,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $1,225,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

