Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $45.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.07 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 357.74%. Puma Biotechnology’s revenue was down 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

Puma Biotechnology stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,549. The company has a market capitalization of $89.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.07. Puma Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $11.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.06.

PBYI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.85.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 427.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 18.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 31.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 13,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

About Puma Biotechnology (Get Rating)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

