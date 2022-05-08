PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several analysts recently commented on PCT shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

PCT stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $8.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,046,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,540. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.97. PureCycle Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.94 and a 1 year high of $27.92. The company has a quick ratio of 8.98, a current ratio of 8.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

In related news, CEO Michael Otworth purchased 142,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $999,992.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider David Warner Brenner sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total transaction of $1,768,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SWS Partners grew its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 181.1% in the 1st quarter. SWS Partners now owns 288,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 185,854 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 10,891 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,623 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 22,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. 40.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

