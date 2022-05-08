Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Truist Financial

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $125.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on QTWO. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Q2 from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Q2 from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Q2 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Q2 from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.25.

Get Q2 alerts:

NYSE:QTWO opened at $45.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 2.98. Q2 has a 52-week low of $44.55 and a 52-week high of $108.89.

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Q2 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 21.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Q2 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 53,502 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $3,169,458.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 8,096 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $475,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,954 shares of company stock valued at $4,840,915. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Q2 by 17.8% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Q2 by 24.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 770,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,527,000 after purchasing an additional 151,917 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Q2 by 13.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Q2 by 28.3% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 40,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 8,914 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Q2 by 10.1% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 207,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,779,000 after purchasing an additional 19,016 shares during the period.

About Q2 (Get Rating)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.