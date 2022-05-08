Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) PT Lowered to $128.00 at Mizuho

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $135.00 to $128.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on QRVO. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $162.09.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $107.12 on Thursday. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $104.37 and a twelve month high of $201.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.59. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.41. Qorvo had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qorvo will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 5.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 65,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo in the first quarter valued at about $358,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 167.3% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 307.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

