Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (OTCMKTS:GMBTU) Shares Down 1.5%

Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (OTCMKTS:GMBTU – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90. Approximately 1,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 4,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMBTU. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $1,419,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 43,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 8,145 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period.

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

