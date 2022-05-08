Rai Reflex Index Price Down 0.2% This Week (RAI)

Rai Reflex Index (RAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. During the last seven days, Rai Reflex Index has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be purchased for $3.01 or 0.00008914 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rai Reflex Index has a market capitalization of $48.24 million and $2.59 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded up 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.77 or 0.00348850 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.77 or 0.00185944 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.08 or 0.00554146 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00038724 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $58,381.42 or 1.72933521 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Profile

Rai Reflex Index launched on February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 16,030,683 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

