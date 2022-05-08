Rathbones Group PLC Acquires 6,037 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $32,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $666.89, for a total value of $40,013.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.49, for a total transaction of $615,908.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,054 shares of company stock valued at $11,094,164. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $852.59.

NASDAQ EQIX traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $713.44. The company had a trading volume of 295,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,639. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $662.26 and a one year high of $885.26. The company has a market cap of $64.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $730.05 and its 200-day moving average is $756.64.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 228.78%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

