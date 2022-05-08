Rathbones Group PLC Decreases Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Rathbones Group PLC lowered its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 85,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,042 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $35,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 15.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $397,603,000 after purchasing an additional 149,814 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 690.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,085,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $391,641,000 after purchasing an additional 947,858 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 4.6% during the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 662,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $239,208,000 after purchasing an additional 29,396 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 187.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 640,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,191,000 after purchasing an additional 417,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 625,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $257,832,000 after purchasing an additional 42,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded down $7.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $389.43. 639,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,552. The company has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.54. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $299.77 and a 1 year high of $438.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $394.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $387.47.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 54.42%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $512.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.86.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

