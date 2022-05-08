Rathbones Group PLC Grows Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,415 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Honeywell International worth $80,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,479 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.14.

NASDAQ:HON traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $195.43. 3,624,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,570,251. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.66. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.42 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $133.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

