Rathbones Group PLC Has $194.75 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,438 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 21,386 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 1.9% of Rathbones Group PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $194,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.9% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.5% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 397 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.7% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 675 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.9% during the third quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE traded down $9.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $391.01. 3,522,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,612,480. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $382.82 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $434.30 and a 200-day moving average of $525.29. The stock has a market cap of $184.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.09.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.75.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

