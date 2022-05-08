Rathbones Group PLC Has $23.91 Million Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Rathbones Group PLC trimmed its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,240 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned 0.11% of Yum China worth $23,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.21. 1,736,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,772,212. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.10 and its 200-day moving average is $48.18. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $69.67.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Yum China had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 24.12%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on YUMC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum China from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.63.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

