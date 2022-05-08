Rathbones Group PLC Has $48.44 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Rathbones Group PLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 312,763 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,988 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $48,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,741,785,000 after buying an additional 595,313 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 207.6% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,189 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $457,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.3% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $570,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.29. The company had a trading volume of 12,525,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,768,203. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $108.30 and a 1 year high of $187.58. The company has a market capitalization of $200.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on DIS shares. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.04.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

