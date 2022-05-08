Rathbones Group PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,206,983 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 19,129 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $62,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 19,095.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,778,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $508,113,000 after acquiring an additional 9,727,977 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,012,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,703,731 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,550,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724,345 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,716,118 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $716,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,398,161 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,846,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,763 shares of company stock worth $1,342,807 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $48.27. 19,309,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,894,468. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VZ. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.93.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

