Rathbones Group PLC Increases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,088 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $41,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 229.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.56.

PEP stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.41. 5,824,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,952,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $143.58 and a one year high of $177.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.83.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

