Rathbones Group PLC Purchases 3,583 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $28,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Account Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,715,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ZTS traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.21. 3,339,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,128,574. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.53 and a 200 day moving average of $205.10. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.46 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.09. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.98%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.88.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total value of $1,922,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total transaction of $405,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,622 shares of company stock valued at $9,995,351 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

