Rathbones Group PLC Purchases 46,735 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,229,218 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,735 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 4.7% of Rathbones Group PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Rathbones Group PLC owned 0.12% of Visa worth $483,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Visa by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 82,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,899,000 after acquiring an additional 23,229 shares during the period. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,351,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 9.9% during the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 82,912 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,968,000 after acquiring an additional 14,674 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 16,144 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on V shares. upgraded shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.24.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $1,462,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,513 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,649 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $2.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $202.82. 8,825,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,407,674. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.91. The firm has a market cap of $388.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.67 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

