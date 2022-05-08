Rathbones Group PLC Sells 2,515 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Rathbones Group PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,717,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the quarter. Amphenol accounts for 1.5% of Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 0.29% of Amphenol worth $150,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 83.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE APH traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.42. 2,402,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,601,509. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.31. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.21.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

