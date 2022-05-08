Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops and acquires midstream infrastructure assets primarily in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. It provides crude oil, natural gas and water-related midstream services. Rattler Midstream LP is based in Austin, United States. “

RTLR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Rattler Midstream from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Rattler Midstream from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Rattler Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rattler Midstream currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

RTLR opened at $13.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.53. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 3.11. Rattler Midstream has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $99.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.39 million. Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 2.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rattler Midstream will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTLR. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after buying an additional 71,561 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Rattler Midstream by 40.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 24,382 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Rattler Midstream during the third quarter worth $39,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Rattler Midstream by 42.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 160,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 47,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in Rattler Midstream during the third quarter worth $1,263,000. Institutional investors own 19.84% of the company’s stock.

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The company provides crude oil and water-related midstream services. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 866 miles of crude oil, sourced water, and produced water gathering pipelines on acreage that overlays Diamondback Energy, Inc's core Midland and Delaware Basin development areas.

