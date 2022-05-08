Raymond James Trims Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Target Price to C$7.50

Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CFPUF. CIBC cut their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.90.

OTCMKTS:CFPUF opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. Canfor Pulp Products has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $7.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.74.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers solid wood, including dimension and specialty lumber, and engineered wood products; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

