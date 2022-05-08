RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (RMAX) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 10th

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th.
RE/MAX has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. RE/MAX has a payout ratio of 34.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect RE/MAX to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.9%.
NYSE:RMAX opened at $23.95 on Friday. RE/MAX has a 1-year low of $23.19 and a 1-year high of $36.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 15,274 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in RE/MAX by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in RE/MAX by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in RE/MAX by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 25,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in RE/MAX by 135.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 11,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have issued reports on RMAX. StockNews.com began coverage on RE/MAX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on RE/MAX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RE/MAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Jonestrading began coverage on RE/MAX in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on RE/MAX from $30.50 to $28.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.90.
About RE/MAX (Get Rating)
RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. It offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.
