Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $22.62

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.62 and last traded at $23.01, with a volume of 33957 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.09.
RETA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reata Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.14.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.39 and its 200 day moving average is $45.40.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,438,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,978,000 after acquiring an additional 629,088 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 566.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,182,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,161 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 695,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,927,000 after acquiring an additional 57,689 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 685,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,918,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,631,000 after buying an additional 44,658 shares during the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RETA)
Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.
