Refinable Price Hits $0.0504 on Top Exchanges (FINE)

Refinable (FINE) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. One Refinable coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0504 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Refinable has a market cap of $2.07 million and approximately $585,211.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Refinable has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded up 1,960,847.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.62 or 0.00270981 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.28 or 0.00188944 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $187.20 or 0.00541869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00039201 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,581.69 or 1.98512771 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Refinable Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

