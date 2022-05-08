Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $298.91 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) to announce $298.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $293.60 million to $306.62 million. Regency Centers posted sales of $287.16 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.69. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 39.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share.

REG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point reduced their target price on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

In related news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $302,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 635.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 103.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Regency Centers by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $68.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.09. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.08. Regency Centers has a fifty-two week low of $61.48 and a fifty-two week high of $78.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 89.93%.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

